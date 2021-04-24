Brasser 8th at MIAA Championships

FHSU Sports Information

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Fort Hays State women's golf team placed 11th at the 2021 MIAA Championships this week at Hillcrest Country Club, a par-72, 5,921-yard layout. The Tigers were led by Morgan Brasser, who finished in a tie for eighth individually.

The Tigers posted their best round of the week in round one, finishing with a team score of 346 to sit in a tie for ninth after 18 holes. Fort Hays State finished day one with a score of 357 in round two Thursday afternoon before firing a score of 355 in round three on Friday.

Brasser was consistent on day one, posting back-to-back rounds of 4-over 76 to sit in a tie for third at the conclusion of day one at 8-over, just seven shots behind the leader. The honorable mention All-MIAA selection finished off the week with a 10-over 82 in round three on Friday, dipping five spots to finish in a tie for eighth at 18-over (234), her third top-10 finish of the season. She finished the week with five birdies, tied for sixth-most in the field.

Kira Mestl posted her best round of the season on day one, firing a 7-over 79 in round two after finishing round one at 9-over 81. The redshirt-sophomore wrapped up the event with a round of 84 on Friday, finishing in a tie for 21st at 28-over (244). It was her second-highest individual finish of the season.

Kerrigan Rudolph placed 50th after rounds of 90, 93 and 91 (274), while Sydney Boxberger finished 53rd with scores of 99, 109 and 98 (306).

Central Oklahoma captured the team title by one stroke over Central Missouri, with UCO's Susana Olivares taking the individual title at 7-over 223.

The Tigers and Brasser will now await the release of the NCAA Division II Central Region Championship field, set to be announced Monday afternoon at noon CT on NCAA.com.