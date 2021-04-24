Hays High roundup: Indian soccer wins seventh straight game

Hays Daily News

The Hays High girls soccer team remained red hot, winning its seventh straight game on Thursday with a 6-2 victory over Liberal at FHSU Soccer Stadium.

The Indians, now 8-2 overall and 5-0 in the WAC, led 2-1 at halftime before scoring four goals in the second half.

Hays High will play host to rival Great Bend at 4 p.m. on Monday at Hays High.

Golf wins Salina South Invitational

The Hays High boys golf team claimed the Salina South Invitational on Friday, led by top-three finishes from Braden Hoskins and Jason Krannawitter.

The Indians edged Emporia by one stroke with a 316.

Hoskins fired a 71 to take second place while Jason Krannawitter was third with a 74. Weston Hoskins placed 10th with an 81.

Hays High girls win track meet at Abilene

The Hays High girls track and field team won the Abilene Invitational on Friday while the HHS boys took second.

Reanna Green won two events for the HHS girls, taking the 200 dash in 26.67 and the triple jump with a leap 36 feet, 2 1/2 inches. Brooklyn Schaffer won the 300 meter hurdles in 48.03.

The HHS girls also won the 400 relay.

On the boys side, Hays High's Jaren Kanak won three more gold medals. He swept the 100 (10.89) and 200 (22.07) and won the long jump with a mark of 22-1 1/2.

Jordan Dale won the high jump by clearing 6-2. The Indians 400 relay team also took first.

Hays High softball tops Liberal

The Hays High softball pulled out a 7-6 win in eight innings on Friday at Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex.

Sydney Fagan's ground ball scored Lakyn Zimmerman for the game winning run. The Indians moved to 6-5 on the season.