Spring season complete for FHSU women's soccer

FHSU Sports Information

With a 2-1 win over Rogers State in an MIAA Spring Tournament match on Thursday, Fort Hays State women's soccer concluded its spring season. With Northwest Missouri State winning the other No. 3 vs. No. 4 seed tournament match, Fort Hays State and Northwest Missouri State have mutually agreed not to play the fifth-place match on Sunday after already meeting once during the spring.

The coaches were content with the amount of matches each team played in the spring. What was originally planned as just a six-match schedule, FHSU was able to add on three matches earlier than the spring schedule assigned by the MIAA. Several teams in the conference took advantage of this opportunity as well. The tournament first-place match will be the only placement match contested in the MIAA Spring Tournament on Sunday. In the end, Fort Hays State was able to get 10 matches in during the spring against other MIAA teams.

Though the Tigers finished 5-4-1 in their spring competitions, official stats and records were not recorded for the 2020-21 spring season as decided upon by MIAA administrators and coaches. Wins and losses in spring matches were solely used to determined seeding for MIAA Spring Tournament matches. The results of spring matches will not count toward a program's historical win/loss record or career statistics.

The Tigers scored 13 times in the spring. Amanda Rapaduski found the net the most with four goals, followed by Macy Decker and Reilly Madden each with three. Carly Walker, Jersey Garoutte, and Jordan Thompson all had one score each during the spring. Defensively, the Tigers posted four clean sheets during the spring and allowed less than a goal per match (0.8 goals per match). FHSU averaged 1.3 goals per match.

Fort Hays State now looks forward to the official fall season later this year. The Tigers finished 10-6-2 overall back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic claimed the fall season in 2020.