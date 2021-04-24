TMP baseball splits with Abilene

The Hays Daily News

The TMP-Marian baseball team split Friday's doubleheader at Abilene, winning the first game 3-2 and dropping the nightcap 8-2.

The Monarchs moved to 7-3 on the season.

In Game 1, Jace Wentling doubled and Nicholas Herrman drove in two runs with an RBI single.

Caden Morgan went six innings on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks, earning the win.

In Game 2, the Cowboys scored five runs over the first two innings to take control.

Mark Rack went 3 2/3 innings for TMP, giving up five runs, though just two were earned. He allowed six hits and struck out three with one walk.

The TMP track and field competed at the Phillipsburg Invitational on Friday. The girls took third and the boys were fourth. Check hdnews.net and Tuesday's print edition for results.