Hays High baseball sweeps Heritage Christian

The Hays High baseball team cruised to a doubleheader sweep on the road against Olathe Heritage Christian Academy on Saturday.

The Indians picked up 13-4 and 11-5 wins. Hays moved to 8-2 on the season.

In the first game, Hays pounded out eight doubles. Dalton Dale had three doubles while Dylan Dreiling had two, and Dawson VonFeldt, Dalyn Schwarz, Dominic Bainter and Ben Krannawitter had one apiece.

The Indians compiled 15 hits, with Dale and Bainter collecting four each.

Dale went four innings on the mound, allowing four runs on four hits with five walks while striking out.

Dreiling tossed the last three innings. He didn't surrender a hit and struck out six while walking two.

The Indians jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the first in the nightcap. They finished with 11 hits. VonFeldt, Dale and Bainter each had two hits apiece.

Bainter tossed two innings, giving up two runs (one earned), four hits and three walks. VonFeldt threw five innings to earn the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Indians will play host to Liberal at 4 p.m. on Friday.