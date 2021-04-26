Hays High tennis team takes second at Garden City

Hays Daily News

The Hays High tennis team took second place in the Garden City Invitational on Saturday.

The Indians compiled 40 points and tied for second in the team standings with Great Bend. Hays High held the tiebreaker to claim second.

Henry Fitzthum and Ryan Schuckman went 3-1 and took fifth in doubles, while Gabe Garcia and Edgar Alonso placed sixth in doubles with a 2-2 mark.

Colin Clark took ninth in singles with a 3-1 mark. Logan Daniels was 13th with a 2-2 mark.

Garden City won the tournament, compiling 75 points.