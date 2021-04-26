Tiger men's track wins five events at Pitt State

FHSU Sports Information

PITTSBURG — Fort Hays State Men's Track and Field had a good showing at the Pittsburg State Tune-Up, held on Saturday. The Tiger men produced five NCAA provisional qualifying marks and won five events.

In the pole vault, both Mark Faber and Jacob Clark cleared 16'9.5", the best provisional efforts in the event by Tigers so far this outdoor season. Faber was in the Invitational Division and place fifth, while Clark won the Open Division.

Philip Landrum posted the team's fastest 100-meter dash time this outdoor season in the prelims at 10.49 seconds. He was only .06 seconds slower in the finals, where he finished second overall at 10.55 seconds. His time in the prelims will serve as his provisional time for the season.

Ethan Lang won the 800 meters in a provisional qualifying time of 1:51.64. It was also the best effort by a Tiger so far this spring. Robbie Schmidt was also victorious for the Tigers in the 5,000 meter run. He covered the distance in a time of 14:50.58 to claim the title. Joshua Doria was behind Schmidt in second with a time of 14:57.53. Grant Bradley joined the handful of Tiger event winners by topping the 3000-meter steeplechase in a time of 9:17.68.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Xavier Robinson, Philip Landrum, Hayden Albright, and Malcom Gardner blazed a path to victory, covering the single loop around the track in a time of 40.71 seconds.

The only other top-three performer for the Tigers was Dayton Williams, who cleared 6'5" in the high jump.

Holman, Salmans, Rossi break school records at Pitt State tune-up

Fort Hays State women's track and field produced some impressive performances on Saturday at the Pittsburg State Tune-Up. Lyric Holman, Emily Salmans, and Mattie Rossi all broke school records. Holman produced an automatic qualifying result in the 100 meters, while three other Tigers hit provisional qualifying marks.

Holman matched the school record in the 100-meter prelims, running a time of 11.64 seconds. In the finals, she blew that mark away by finishing in 11.46 seconds. As of Saturday night, her effort was best in the nation for the outdoor season. She broke the FHSU record set by Amber Forbes in 2018. Holman won the event by .13 seconds to produce the automatic qualifying mark and she set a new Carnie Smith Stadium record, topping the old mark of 11.53 seconds set by Tamaira Williams of Oral Roberts University in 2016. Holman also placed third in the 200 meters in a time of 24.58 seconds.

Salmans set a new school record in the 800 meters in a time of 2:12.71. Her effort was .17 seconds better than the previous record set by Lindsay Roberts in 2018. It was just shy of the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time. She placed second in the event.

Mattie Rossi broke the school record in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:01.76. Megan McClain set the previous school record of 1:02.11 in 2006. It was also good for a provisional qualifying time and she placed third in the event. She currently ranks 17th on the national performance list.

Laurel Haley topped the women's hammer throw with a distance of 176'7". It was strong enough for a provisional mark, but it wasn't her top effort of the outdoor season so far.

Addie Berens finished third in the javelin with a throw of 151'10". It was good for a provisional qualifying mark and was her best effort of the outdoor season so far. It moved her up to ninth on the national performance list.

Another pair of third-place finishers in respective events were Abigail Stewart and Summer Kragel. Stewart was third in the 5,000 meters with a time of 17:59.85. Kragel placed third in the high jump, clearing a height of 5'5.25."