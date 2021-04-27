FHSU's Brasser selected for regional

FHSU Sports Information

INDIANAPOLIS - Fort Hays State freshman golfer Morgan Brasser has been selected to play as an individual at the 2021 NCAA Division II Central Region Championships, announced Monday (April 26) by the NCAA office. Brasser will compete for a regional title against 48 other golfers at St. Joseph Country Club in St. Joseph, Mo. May 3-5.

Brasser is slated to tee off in round one at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and at 10:10 a.m. in Tuesday's round two before capping off the event with a 9:20 a.m. start in round three on Wednesday.

The Andale native finished in a tie for sixth earlier this season at St. Joseph Country Club with rounds of 7-over 79 and 11-over 83 at the Holiday Inn Express Women's Spring Regional Preview. She was tied for third after the opening round, one of just 14 sub-80 all week in the 93-player field. Brasser tied for third with 20 pars across the 36 holes that week.

The honorable mention All-MIAA selection posted a stroke average of 79.87 over 15 rounds this season, including seven sub-80 scores. She had three top-10 finishes, including a T5th finish at the Central Region Preview in Springfield, Mo. earlier this month (April 12-13) where she fired a season-low round of 74.

Brasser is the third Tiger to qualify for NCAA regional competition, joining Hannah Perkins (2017-19) and Shelby White (2006). She is the first Tiger to do so as a true freshman.

Nine teams and the top four individuals not on those teams were selected to compete in each of the four regional championships. The low three teams and the low three individuals not on those teams will advance to the NCAA Championships, slated for May 11-15 at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Mich.