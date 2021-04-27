Holman earns second straight MIAA weekly honor

FHSU Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fort Hays State sprinter Lyric Holman earned her second-consecutive MIAA Women's Track Athlete of the Week, announced Monday (April 26) by the league office.

The sophomore broke the school record in the 100m dash at the Pittsburg State Tune-Up with a time of 11.46, the fastest time in Division II so far this season and an automatic qualifying mark for the 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The time was 18 hundredths of a second faster than the previous school record (11.64, Amber Forbes, 2018). She also broke the Carnie Smith Stadium record with her first-place finish, a mark set five years ago (11.53, Tamaira Williams, Oral Roberts University).

Holman also placed third in the 200m dash with a time of 24.58 before running in a pair of relays for the Tigers. The Junction City, Kan. native helped FHSU to a time of 47.00 in the 4x100m relay and a combined time of 3:50.77 in the 4x400m relay.

It is Holman's third athlete of the week honor this season, including one indoor honor and each of the last two outdoor honors. Washburn's Virgi Scardanzan received this week's field athlete of the week award.