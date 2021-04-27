Schulte to represent TMP in KBCA All-Star Game
Thomas More Prep-Marian senior Jackson Schulte has been selected to play in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game on June 19 at Kansas Wesleyan in Salina.
Schulte averaged 20 points for the Monarch boys, who reached the Class 3A semifinals and finished the season with a 21-5 mark.
Schulte, a 1,000-point scorer for the Monarchs, received several all-state honors from publications across the state following his standout senior season.
WaKeeney-Trego's Lili Shubert will represent the Golden Eagles in the girls game. Shubert helped lead Trego to three consecutive state tournament appearances.
KBCA ALL-STAR GAME ROSTERS
June 19, Kansas Wesleyan
BOYS BLUE
Max Alexander, Buhler; Trevion Alexander, Topeka West; Jack Chapman, Blue Valley Northwest; Hunter Davis, Lakin; Jayden Garrison, Little River; Jacob Hanna, Maize; Devin Loudermilk, West Elk; Alston Mason, Blue Valley Northwest; Zeke Mayo, Lawrence; Josh Meigs, Altoona-Midway; Brendan Parker, Augusta; Jackson Schulte, TMP-Marian; Marque Wilkerson, Topeka West; Eli Wiseman, Belle Plaine.
BOYS WHITE
Trey Abasolo, Mulvane; Jordan Barnard, Olpe; Sterling Chapman, Campus; Javon Grant, Pittsburg; Lucas Hammeke, Hutchinson Trinity; Jack Johnson, Andover; Alex Littlejohn, Carroll; Drew Nicholson, Hoisington; Andrew Orr, Blue Valley North; Kale Purcell, Holton; Stevie Strong, Campus; Chase Wiebe, Berean Academy; Cooper Wolf, South Haven; Dawson Zenger, Rock Creek.
GIRLS BLUE
Shannon Clarke, Free State; Kimalee Cook, Circle; Paige Craft, Blue Valley North; Lauryn Dubbert, Beloit-St. John's; Madilyn Melton, Louisburg; Katelyn Ostronic, DeSoto; Natalie Payne, SM South; Carrie Roe, Herington; Melinna Schumann, Sabetha; Lily Shubert, WaKeeney; Macy Smith, Olpe; Amiah Simmons, Osawatomie; Madison Skelton, Aquinas; Evelyn Vasquez, KC Piper.
GIRLS WHITE
Kori Babcock, Chanute; Catherine Bowman, Bucklin; Alli Frank, Spring Hill; Karenna Gerber, Halstead; Sydney Holmes, Maize; Hayley Hughes, Hutchinson Trinity; Morgan Meyers, Cunningham; Kennedy Nicholson, Eisenhower; Grace Pyle, McPherson; Allie Puetz, Garden Plain; Laniah Randle, Wichita Heights; Kylee Scheer, Cheney; Kennedy Taylor, SM Northwest; Kisa Unruh, Dodge City.
Mr. Kansas — Zeke Mayo, Lawrence
Miss Kansas — Kylee Scheer, Cheney
Boys coach of the year — Greg Raleigh, Hesston
Girls coach of the year — Jesse Nelson, Olpe
Boys class coaches of the year — 6A: Ryan Phifer, Blue Valley North; 5A; Chris Grill, Maize; 4A: Rick Zych, Miege; 3A: Greg Raleigh, Hesston; 2A: Darrel Knoll, Hillsboro; 1A I: Chris Schmidt, Olpe; 1A II: Cory Jensen, Hanover.
Girls class coaches of the year — 6A: Tyler Stewart, SM Northwest; 5A; Rick Hetzel, Aquinas; 4A: Terry English, Miege; 3A: Rod Scheer, Cheney; 2A; Jill Rowland, Sterling; 1A I: Jesse Nelson, Olpe; 1A II: Pat Stiles, Central Plains.
Men's four-year coach of the year — Jayson Artaz, Bethel College.
Women's four-year coach of the year — KC Bassett, Sterling College.
Men's two-year coach of the year — Tommy DeSalme, Cowley County.
Women's two-year coach of the year — Ben Conrad, Johnson County.
Don Jones Courage Award — Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West.
Student-Athlete Courage Award — Avery Rosenhagen, Norwich.
Clint Hill Service Award — Sue Hagedorn and Michelle Walling, Hanover.
Media Award — Chet Kuplen, Sports in Kansas.
Hall of Fame — Ken Diskin, Cheney.