TMP girls, boys win Larned Invitational

Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian track and field teams swept the Larned Invitational on Monday, with both the girls and boys taking team titles.

The Monarch girls grabbed nine event wins, while the TMP boys nabbed five event wins.

Jadyn Gottschalk swept the 100 and 300 hurdles, winning in 18:54 and 57.69 in the respective races.

Abby Rueschoff took titles in the long jump (15-6) and the triple jump (33-3). Makinsey Schlautman won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet.

Sasha Wasinger won the shot put with a toss of 35-1.

Grace Pope won the 3200 meter run in 14:49.77, and Emilee Lane took the 800 in 2:40.39

The Monarchs' 3200 relay team of Lane, Aliya Seib, Kiera Wagstaff and Grace Pope won the race in 12:00.78.

On the boys side, Carlos Tinico won the 100 (12.02) and 200 (23.88) dashes and teamed with Kade Harris, Ian Chiu and Lance Lang to win the 400 relay (45.10).

Mark Rack took first in the high jump with a mark of 5-6 while Ian Chiu won the long jump in 18-3.