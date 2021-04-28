TMP golf takes third at Larned

Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian golf team took third at the Larned Invitational on Tuesday.

The Monarchs were led by freshman Landon Rozean, who placed third with an 83. Jackson Schulte was seventh with an 86.

The Monarchs compiled a team score of 361, finishing 31 strokes back of Cimarron, which won the team title.

Cimarron's Tate Seabolt won the individual title with a 73.

Other scores for TMP were Pake Dewey's 91 (tied for 12th), Hunter Flax's 101 (tied for 28th) and Joel Johnson's 105 (tied for 32nd).