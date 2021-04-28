USD 489 hires Hays High assistant principal

Hays Daily News

USD 489 has hired Becky Hickert as an assistant Hays High School principal starting next school year, the district announced Tuesday on social media.

Hickert, a Hays native, is currently an assistant principal at Junction City High School. She was previously the coordinator of post-secondary programs at Junction City High. She's also served as a school counselor and math teacher at Junction City.

"(Hickert) is excited about returning to Hays with her husband and two school aged children," the USD 489 social media post read. "Very excited to have Becky joining our 489 team."