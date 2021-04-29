Two FHSU soccer players earn All-MIAA honors

FHSU Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reilly Madden and Macy Decker of FHSU Women's Soccer were named to the 2021 Spring All-MIAA Team, released by the conference office on Wednesday (Apr. 28). Each school received two selections to the team for their performances during matches held during the recent spring competitions. Madden was named to the first team and Decker was selected to the second team.

Madden and Decker combined for six of Fort Hays State's 13 goals scored in the spring, each with three. Decker also had a nice pair of assists on goals in FHSU's 2-1 MIAA Tournament win at Rogers State.