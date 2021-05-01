Fort Hays baseball drops series opener to Emporia State

FHSU Sports Information

EMPORIA — The Fort Hays State baseball team struggled to get the offense Friday evening, falling 4-1 in the series opener at Emporia State. With the loss, the Tigers are now 9-23 (9-19 MIAA) on the season while the Hornets improve their record to 13-22 (9-19 MIAA) on the year.

Emporia State built a three-run lead before Fort Hays State got on the board in the sixth inning. After Jacob Bouzide reached on a fielder's choice and Kade Wallace followed him up with a four-pitch walk, Garrett Stephens stepped up to the plate with a runner in scoring position and two outs. Stephens hit a sharp ground ball that went through the legs of the shortstop allowing Bouzide to score. The Tigers were unable to continue digging in to the Hornet lead as ESU took the series opener with a 4-1 final.

Stephens, Jacob Pryor, and Griffin Brunson were responsible for the three hits for the Tigers.

Jake Campbell (4-5) unfortunately was tabbed with the loss after 7.1 innings of work. Campbell allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and striking out four batters. Jacob Ensz finished the last 0.2 innings recording a strikeout and a groundout.

The Tigers and Hornets will conclude their three-game series Saturday (May 1) with a doubleheader. First pitch is set for noon on game one of the day.