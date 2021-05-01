Hays High baseball run-rules Liberal

Hays Daily News

The Hays High baseball team dominated Friday's home doubleheader against Liberal, notching 10-0 and 15-2 run-rule victories.

The first game went six innings while the nightcap lasted five. The Indians moved to 10-2 overall and wrapped up Western Athletic Conference play with a 6-2 mark.

Dylan Dreiling continued his outstanding season on the mound, tossing five no-hit innings in the first game while striking out 10. He went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double.

Dominic Bainter also went 3 for 4 at the plate in the opener while Remington Cox had two hits.

Carson Spray worked a perfect sixth to preserve the no-hitter.

The Indians exploded for 12 runs in the first inning of the second game. They had nine hits in the frame.

Dawson VonFeldt, Dreiling and Bainter all had two hits in the second game. Dreiling tripled, while Bainter, VonFeldt, Dale, Ben Krannawitter, Garrett Wellbrock and Jack Fields all doubled. Bainter drove in four runs.

Wellbrock tossed two scoreless innings. Dalyn Schwarz gave up a run in two innings while Fields allowed one run in one inning.

The Western Plains Diamond Classic is up next for Hays High. They will play Manhattan at 1 p.m. and Great Bend at 7:45 p.m. on Friday at Hays High.