Hays High softball sweeps triangular at Sacred Heart

The Hays High softball swept Thursday's triangular at Sacred Heart, run-ruling Thomas More Prep-Marian 12-2 and taking a 4-2 win over Sacred Heart.

Hays High moved to 8-5 on the season.

Against TMP, Lainey Hardman, Sydney Fagan and Madyson Sennett each had two hits.

Aubree Thomas went all six innings in the circle, scattering eight hits while striking out seven and not surrendering a walk.

Sacred Heart jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first against the Indians, but Hays responded with four runs over the next two innings to take the victory.

Brenna Schwien had a two-run single to put the Indians in front.

Thomas went the distance. She gave up two unearned runs on eight hits, allowing two walks while striking out four.

Sacred Heart's Ellie Woodall had a walk-off single to beat TMP 9-8.

The Knights trailed TMP 3-0 through one inning before taking a 4-3 lead at the end of five. TMP responded with five in the sixth inning before the Knights tied it at eight heading into the seventh.