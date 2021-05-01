Hays High sweeps team titles at McPherson

Hays Daily News

The Hays High girls and boys track and field teams both captured team titles in the McPherson Invitational on Thursday, combining for 11 event victories.

Jaren Kanak won four gold medals, winning the 100 (10.61), winning the 200 (22.08), the long jump (22 feet, 3 1/2 inches) while teaming with Roy Moroni, Logan Casper and Malik Bah to win the 400 relay in 43.38.

Jordan Dale went 6-3 to win the high jump. Bryce Salmans won the javelin with a throw of 150-3. Moroni took the 110 hurdles in 16.04.

Re Green took titles in the long jump (18-2) and the triple jump (36-05.57) and teamed with Kacy Dinkel, Lilian McGrath and Brooklyn Schaffer to win the 400 relay in 51.03.

Brenlynn Albers won the 3,200 run in 13:08.16.

The Indians will compete in the Salina Central Invitational next Saturday.