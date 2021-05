Hays Daily News

The Hays High boys tennis team took third as a team at Thursday's Abilene Invitational.

Colin Clark placed third in No. 1 singles with a 2-2 record.

Henry Fitzhum and Logan Daniels took third at No. 2 doubles with a 2-2 mark.

Xavier Catura went 2-2 and took third in No. 2 Singles. Ryan Schuckman and Jack Scoby went 2-2 and finished fourth at No. 2 doubles.