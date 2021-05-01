Tiger track and field teams impress at home meet

FHSU Sports Information

The 17th-ranked Fort Hays State women's track and field team made quite a showing at its lone home meet of the season, posting six provisional performances, breaking two school records and winning seven events at the Alex Francis Classic on Friday (April 30).

After breaking the 100m record last week in Pittsburg, Lyric Holman smashed FHSU's 200m dash record this week with a time of 23.71 to place first in the race. The time was .24 seconds faster than the old record set seven years ago. The sophomore now sits in third on the NCAA Division II provisional chart in addition to topping the 100m dash list. Holman won the 100m dash again this week, posting a time of 11.58.

Laurel Haley broke her own school record in the hammer throw, finishing second with a career-best toss of 186-3. The sophomore now sits in 11th on the national performance chart. Haley also placed second in the discus with a heave of 138-7.

Alexandra Hart continued her undefeated season in the high jump, clearing a provisional height of 5-7 to win for the ninth time in nine tries this year. Summer Kragel also cleared the 5-7 bar to improve her provisional mark. Kragel placed second on a judge's decision after her personal-best outdoor leap that is just .25 inches shy of her all-time best.

The final provisional mark belonged to Addie Berens, who won the javelin competition for the third time this season. The freshman placed first with a heave of 148-2 on her second toss of the day.

Taylor Linn took home the title in the pole vault a personal-best clearance of 11-9.75 on her third and final attempt at the height. It was 2.5 inches higher than her previous career high. Maleigha Schmidt placed second in the vault after soaring over the 11-1.75 bar.

Other event winners on the track included Emily Salmans, who crossed the line first in the 400m dash with a time of 58.80. Layne Needham also won the 100m hurdles with a personal-best time of 14.77, good for 12th on the MIAA performance list. Chloe Stanley finished second in the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.98.

Tori Poe placed second and third in the sprint races, finishing just behind Holman with a time of 12.14 in the 100m dash before placing third in the 200m dash in a time of 24.99.

Abigail Stewart was second across the line in the 1500m run in a time of 4:54.13, just .03 seconds behind her personal best.

Tiger men win six events

The Tiger captured six event victories on Friday.

Sprinter Philip Landrum took home first place in both the 100m dash and the 200m dash with a pair of blazing-fast times. The sophomore won the 100m race with a time of 10.32 before completing the 200m dash in 20.87. Both times would be personal-bests and are well under the NCAA Division II provisional mark, but high wind readings during both races will prevent them from counting for national consideration.

The Tigers also had a pair of provisional performances in the pole vault competition from Ryan Stanley and Jacob Clark. Stanley placed first after clearing the 16-6.75 bar on his third and final attempt. Clark finished second as he was the only other competitor to make it safely over the 15-11 bar, doing so on his first attempt.

Fort Hays State won two other field events, including Xavier Robinson in the long jump with a leap of 23-6.25, one inch off his personal-best jump. Robinson also placed second in the triple jump after clearing a distance of 43-5.25.

Garron Champoux was the final victor of the day in the field events for the Tigers, finishing first in the javelin with a personal-best toss of 188-2.

The first victory for a Tiger on the track came from Guillaume Plagneux, who won the 1500m run with a time of 3:58.07. Grant Bradley crossed the line close behind in second with a mark of 3:59.89.

Aaron Mangan earned a second-place finish in the 800m run after completing two full laps in 1:52.51, less than one second shy of the provisional mark. Trever Medina was close behind in third with a time of 1:53.13.

Cole Diffenbaugh recorded a pair of top-three finishes in the sprints, placing second in the 100m dash with a time of 10.68 before finishing third in the 200m dash in 21.68.

Ethan Fisher opened the day with a third-place finish in the 3000m steeplechase, completing the race in 10:08.96.

Gilbert Peters placed fourth in both the shot put and the discus, posting season-best tosses of 51-10 in the shot put and 154-9 in the discus. Kolgan Ohl placed fourth in the hammer throw with a personal-best heave of 176-3 while placing fifth in the discus with a toss of 148-9.

The Tigers will return to action next weekend when they head to Pittsburg for the MIAA Outdoor Championships May 8-9.