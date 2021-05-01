TMP girls and boys track both finish sixth at Beloit

Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls and boys track teams both finished sixth at the Beloit Relays on Friday.

Jace Wentling won the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 9 1/2 inches, and won the triple jump with a 42-5 3/4.

Jeff Heimann went 13-6 to win the pole vault.

Abby Rueschhoff won the long jump with a 16-0 1/2.

It was the third meet in five days for the Monarchs.

On Thursday, the TMP girls and boys took fourth at the Trego Goldsmith Relays.

The TMP boys won four events at Trego. Wentling won the long jump with a leap of 20-6 1/2 and the triple jump with a mark of 41-11.50. Carlos Tinoco won the 200 while Heimann won the pole vault by clearing 12-6.