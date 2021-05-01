TMP softball splits with Goodland

Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian softball team split a doubleheader at Goodland on Friday.

The Monarchs rallied from a 5-1 deficit to take a 10-5 win in Game 1. TMP dropped a 13-11 decision in the nightcap.

Sophia Coulter went 3 for 5 at the plate and drove in five in the first game. She had a 3-run bases-loaded double to help fuel the comeback.

Kyleigh Allen gave up five runs (one earned) on seven hits. She struck out 10 and gave up just one walk.

The Monarchs jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the second game but were plagued by eight errors.

Alexa Ryersee had a two-run homer and Allen had an inside-the-park home run.