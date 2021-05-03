FHSU baseball stumbles at Emporia State

FHSU Sports Information

The Fort Hays State baseball team dropped both ends of Saturday's doubleheader at Emporia State (May 1), with both games finishing with a score of 13-3.

The Tigers hit three home runs on the day, including one in the opener from Jacob Pryor and two in the second game from Kade Wallace.

Fort Hays State will return to Larks Park next weekend (May 7-8) to wrap up the regular season at home against Newman. The Tigers and Jets will open the series with a single game Friday evening beginning at 6 p.m. before wrapping up the weekend with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. Friday's contest will feature special concession prices on both food and beverages.

Game 1 - Emporia State 13, Fort Hays State 3 (7 innings)

Fort Hays State fell behind in the opener when the Hornets manufactured a pair of runs in the first inning, but the Tigers battled back to take the lead by the fourth inning.

Conner Kessler reached on an error to open the third inning before Jacob Bouzide collected FHSU's first hit of the game, doubling into the gap in right center to drive in Kessler.

The Tigers then took the lead in the next half-inning on a two-out home run from Jacob Pryor. After Ed Scott worked a five-pitch walk, Pryor crushed the second pitch he saw over the fence in left center to give Fort Hays State a 3-2 lead.

Starter Padraic Walsh kept the Tigers on top with a 1-2-3 bottom of the fourth before Emporia State regained the lead with two runs in the fifth. The Hornets started to pull away down the stretch, pushing across two runs in the sixth before bringing the game to a close with seven runs in the seventh.

Walsh (2-2) was charged with the loss after giving up six runs on nine hits over 6.0 innings of work. The starter struck out three batters and walked only one. Bouzide reached base twice on his RBI double and a walk.

Game 2 - Emporia State 13, Fort Hays State 3 (8 innings)

The Tigers wasted no time getting going in game two, jumping in front 2-0 just two batters into the game. Jacob Bouzide worked a leadoff walk before Kade Wallace drilled his seventh home run of the season, sending a 1-2 pitch sailing over the fence in left.

Emporia State cut the deficit in half with a single run in the home half of the first before taking the lead with three runs in the second.

Fort Hays State battled back within 4-3 in the top of the fourth when Wallace crushed his second home run in as many at bats, this time sending a no-doubter towards left center. It was the first multi-home run game for a Tiger this season.

Emporia State responded with six runs in the bottom of the third, taking a commanding 10-3 lead. The Hornets would go on to add single runs in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings to complete the victory. The Tigers had baserunners in four of the final five innings, but could not push across another run.

Wallace and Conner Kessler both finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate, while Grant Schmidt, Garrett Stephens and Jaxson Webb also collected base knocks.

Hunter Parker (3-3) took the loss after allowing 10 runs (eight earned) over 2.2 innings of work. Jacob Ensz struck out three across 1.1 innings of relief, giving up one run on one hit. Cole Zimmerman tossed 3.0 effective innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three.