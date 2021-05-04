FHSU's Landrum named MIAA Track Athlete of the Week

FHSU Sports Information

Fort Hays State sophomore sprinter Philip Landrum has been named this week's MIAA Men's Track Athlete of the Week, announced Monday by the league office.

Landrum won both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash at the FHSU Alex Francis Classic on Friday (April 30), posting blazing-fast times of 10.32 in the 100m dash and 20.87 in the 200m race. Both times would be personal-bests and would be in the top five on the national performance chart, but high wind readings during both races will prevent them from counting for national consideration.

Landrum and the rest of the Tigers will next compete in the MIAA Championships this weekend (May 8-9) in Pittsburg, Kan.