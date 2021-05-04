Holman earns third straight MIAA honor

FHSU Sports Information

Fort Hays State sprinter Lyric Holman garnered her third-consecutive MIAA Women's Track Athlete of the Week honor after setting another school record, announced Monday (May 3) by the league office.

After breaking the school record in the 100-meter dash last weekend, Holman did the same in the 200-meter dash on Friday (April 30) at the FHSU Alex Francis Classic. The sophomore crossed the line in 23.71, .24 seconds faster than the previous school record and good for third on the national performance chart. She also won the 100-meter dash for the fourth time this spring, posting a time of 11.58.

This is Holman's fourth weekly award from the MIAA, including one during the indoor season.

Holman and the rest of the Tigers will next compete this weekend (May 8-9) in the 2021 MIAA Outdoor Championships in Pittsburg, Kan.