Krannawitter runner-up at Great Bend Invitational

Hays Daily News

Hays High senior Jason Krannawitter finished runner-up at the Great Bend Invitational on Monday at Stoneridge Country Club

Krannawitter fired a 78, finishing two strokes behind individual champion Theo Juhl from Garden City.

Hays took third as a team with a 361. Garden City (326) won the team title followed by Great Bend (33.

Other Hays High scores included Weston Hoskins' 91, Blake Buckles' 95, Braden Hoskins' 97, Ashton Hernandez's 98 and Landen Clark's 99.