Monarch baseball swept by Sacred Heart

The Monarch bats were held in check in Monday's road doubleheader at Sacred Heart, as the Thomas More Prep-Marian baseball team mustered up just one run during the twinbill. TMP fell 2-1 in the first game and 2-0 in the nightcap, dropping to 7-7 on the season.

In the first game, both teams scratched a run across in the fifth inning. Jace Wentling doubled and was moved to third on a Caden Morgan single before scoring on an error.

The Knights won in walkoff fashion, scoring on a TMP error in the bottom of the seventh.

Morgan and Mark Rack split pitching duties. Morgan tossed three shutout innings and allowed just two hits while striking out seven. Rack went 3.1 innings, giving up two unearned runs on two hits.

Wentling and Drew Werth each had two hits in Game 1.

In the second game, TMP was held to five singles. The Knights managed just three hits off Wentling but scored twice in the fourth.

Wentling went six innings, striking out seven.

TMP will play at Goodland on Thursday.