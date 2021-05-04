Plainville's Krob captures TMP Invitational; Rozean takes second for TMP

Plainville senior Parker Krob had no difficulty adapting to the rough playing conditions for the TMP-Marian Invitational, capturing the individual title while also leading the Cardinals to the team crown.

Krob fired a 78 on a windy Monday at Smoky Hill County Club, winning by seven strokes over TMP's Landon Rozean.

Rozean's 85 helped lead the Monarchs to a second-place finish as a team. The Monarchs compiled a 397, finishing 11 strokes back of first-place Plainville.

Krob said he believed his 78 was a personal best at Smoky Hill, noting that the wind always seems to be a factor every time he plays the course.

"It was definitely a rough day. Seventy-eight wasn't the best ... but, especially with the wind, that's a pretty good score," Krob said.

"My putting and chipping really got me going," he added. "I had a couple 8-footers for par and that really helped, and I was driving the ball pretty well."

Other tournament titles for Krob this year include the I-70 Classic at Ellis, the Norton Invitational, the Plainville Invitational and the Osborne Invitational.

Krob, who will play at Fort Hays State next season, placed 10th at the 2A state tournament as a sophomore. Plainville will be at Republic County's Belleville Country Club for regionals. The 2A state tournament will be played at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

"There's a couple things I need to fix and work on, definitely, but I think I'm doing pretty well right now," Krob said.

Plainville's Gabe Kerns joined Krob in the top 10 with a seventh-place showing, carding a 95. Eli Hays tied for 11th with a 103 for the Cardinals and Cael Dobson tied for 22nd with a 110.

"I think our team has played pretty well this year, and that's definitely cool," Krob said.

Rozean's second-place finish continued a promising season for the Monarch freshman.

"He had a really strong finish, made a couple birdies coming in," TMP coach Bryan VonFeldt said. "(An 85) was a pretty good number today."

TMP's Jackson Schulte and Pake Dewey each finished with 103s, which tied for 11th. Hunter Flax tied for 18th with a 106 for the Monarchs.

"Days like today, you just try to grind it, and if you can make a few pars and keep it in play and make some bogeys, you did pretty good," VonFeldt said. "Our team's extremely young, so being thrown into these kinds of conditions, even though it's our home course, it still plays really difficult."

Heading into this season, Schulte was the only TMP golfer that had any varsity experience at all.

"We have a really good group of sophomores but none of them have any experience at all," VonFeldt added. "It would have been nice to have them as freshmen playing with what would have been seniors last year. We would have had a pretty good team. Would have been really nice to have them all playing together and get that experience. Unfortunately that didn't happen, but every team has got something like that they're dealing with. It's just about getting them back on the course and getting them that experience."

The Monarchs will have home-course advantage in a couple weeks for the Class 3A regional at Smoky Hill. The 3A state tournament will be played at Hesston Golf Course May 24-25.

"I've been here for quite a while and we've never hosted regionals," VonFeldt said. "I think that definitely gives us an advantage. It's definitely a tough course for regionals and it will be tough for 3A schools."

Phillipsburg's Ty Sides took third individually with an 86, followed by Colby's Eli Koerperick (89) and Russell's Cole Birky (92).