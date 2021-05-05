Hays High tennis ties for third at WAC meet

Hays Daily News

The Hays High boys tennis team tied for third at the Western Athletic Conference championships on Tuesday in Garden City.

The Indians won four matches total.

Hays' No. 1 doubles team of Henry Fitzthum and Ryan Schuckman won two matches and took third place, defeating Great Bend 8-2 and Liberal 8-6.

No. 2 singles player Colin Clark took an 8-2 win over his opponent from Great Bend.

The No. 2 doubles team of Edgar Alonso and Logan Daniels also took one victory, beating Liberal 8-2.

Garden City took the team title. The Buffaloes' Logan Morren was WAC player of the year while Garden City's Logan Bevis was coach of the year.