TMP softball takes two from Rooks County

The Thomas More Prep-Marian softball team took a pair of wins against Rooks County (Plainville/Stockton) on Tuesday at TMP.

The Monarchs notched a 5-1 win in Game 1 before grabbing a 14-3 run-rule victory in five innings in the nightcap. TMP moved to 8-6 on the season.

Plainville/Stockton got on the board first in the opener, scoring in the fourth off a TMP error. The Monarchs tied it up in the bottom of the fourth on Hannah Garcia's RBI sacrifice fly that scored Emilee Augustine.

Kyleigh Allen's single later in the fourth scored Alexa Ryersee to give TMP a 2-1 lead. The Monarchs added three insurance runs in the sixth.

Allen went the distance to earn the win, allowing just one unearned run while giving up two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. She helped her cause at the plate with three hits and three runs driven in.

The second game was tied at 1 before the Monarchs put up six runs in the bottom of the third. Sophia Coulter helped get things rolling with an RBI single, and Jaci VonLintel's bases-loaded double made it 7-1.

TMP followed it up with a seven-run frame in the fourth.

Alexa Ryersee went five innings in the circle, allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

VonLintel, Kyleigh Allen, Sophie Allen, Coulter and Garcia all had two hits each in Game 2. VonLintel drove in four runs.

Plainville/Stockton fell to 3-13 on the season.

The Monarchs will play host to Great Bend on Thursday.