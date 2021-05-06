Brasser places 12th at regional

Hays Daily News

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Fort Hays State golfer Morgan Brasser capped off an impressive freshman season with a t-12th finish at the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Central Region Championships, hosted this week (May 3-5) at St. Joseph Country Club. Brasser turned in an overall score of 17-over 233 across three rounds on the par-72, 5,921-yard course.

After waiting out a more than four hour rain delay on Monday, Brasser posted an opening-round 4-over 76 to sit in a tie for ninth after day one. The Andale, Kan. native recorded a pair of birdies over her first eight holes of the tournament while finishing off the opening round with 10 pars and eight bogeys. She dipped three spots to 12th on day two after a round of 8-over 80, including one birdie on the 17th hole of the day. Brasser wrapped up the event with a 5-over 77 in round three, including playing the first nine holes on the final day at even par.

Brasser was one of the more consistent golfers in the field all week, recording 33 pars across 54 holes, sixth-most in the field. She played the par-fives in even par on the week, the third-best scoring average on those holes in the field.

It was the best postseason finish for a Tiger since 2017. She was just the third Tiger to qualify for regional competition and the first to do so as a freshman. Brasser finished fifth amongst the 22 MIAA golfers in the field. She finishes her freshman season with a stroke average of 79.50 over 18 competitive rounds.

Arkansas Tech rallied on day three to take the team title by five strokes over Rogers State, climbing from third to first over the final round. Rogers State's Jessica Green won the individual title by eight strokes, finishing the tournament at 1-under thanks to a course-record 7-under 65 in round one.