Tigers' Nelson, Breckbill named All-MIAA
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Michaelanne Nelson and Sara Breckbill of Fort Hays State received selections to the 2021 All-MIAA Softball Team, released on Wednesday (May 5). Nelson earned second-team honors in the pitching circle, while Breckbill received an honorable mention selection at utility/non-pitcher.
This is the first All-MIAA selection for Nelson who has put together another strong season in the pitching circle for the Tigers. She ranks second in the MIAA in strikeouts with 128 and she leads the conference in strikeouts looking with 46.
Nelson owns the third-best ERA in the conference for pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched at 2.12. She ranks fourth in complete games with 15, which includes two shutouts and a combined shutout where she threw three innings and picked up her only save of the season. She owns an 11-11 record for the season, but navigated several high-stress innings as the Tigers scored just 3.1 runs per game in her 13 conference starts and she allowed one earned run or less in seven of those conference starts.
Though the MIAA did not have an all-conference team in softball in 2020 with the cancelation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nelson also had a strong year in 2020 season when she posted a 1.81 ERA. Since the beginning of the 2020 season, Nelson has put together a 2.00 ERA in 209.2 innings pitched with 214 strikeouts and 6 individual shutouts.
Breckbill receives the third All-MIAA selection of her career and this is the second time she has been recognized in the utility/non-pitcher category. In 2019, she was a first-team selection as utility/non-pitcher and the year prior she was a second-team selection at catcher. Breckbill leads the team in batting average (.341), hits (45), doubles (11), RBIs (27), and on-base percentage (.425) entering the MIAA Tournament. Behind the dish at catcher, she's thrown out runners trying to steal 12 times this season.
2021 All-MIAA Softball Team
Player of the Year: Sydni Hawkins - Missouri Western
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Lexy Dobson - Central Oklahoma, Madison Friest - Northwest Missouri State
Pitcher of the Year: Andrea Morales - Rogers State
Freshman of the Year: Marrit Mead - Washburn
Coach of the Year: Hallie Blackney - Missouri Southern
First Team
Pitcher: Andrea Morales - Rogers State
Pitcher: Paige Petefish - Central Missouri
Catcher: Abigail Taylor - Rogers State
First Base: Elexis Watson - Rogers State
Second Base: Sydni Hawkins - Missouri Western
Shortstop: Josie Tofpi - Missouri Southern
Third Base: Marrit Mead - Washburn
Outfield: Ashlyn Cook - Central Missouri
Outfield: Olivia Daugherty - Northwest Missouri State
Outfield: Bailey Fowler - Central Missouri
Outfield: Hazel Puempel - Central Oklahoma
Designated Player: Ashton Friend - Washburn
Utility/Pitcher: Jaycee Ginter - Washburn
Utility/Non-Pitcher: Emma Hoffart - Missouri Western
Second Team
Pitcher: Michaelanne Nelson - Fort Hays State
Pitcher: Corrina Rivas - Central Oklahoma
Catcher: Ashlynn Williams - Missouri Southern
First Base: Allie Eicher - Central Oklahoma
Second Base: Tarin Dubler - Central Oklahoma
Shortstop: Abbey Fischer - Central Missouri
Third Base: Kaitlyn Weis - Northwest Missouri State
Outfield: Makayla Bowman - Rogers State
Outfield: Carlee Liesch - Nebraska-Kearney
Outfield: Jacee Minter - Central Oklahoma
Designated Player: Danelle Day - Rogers State
Utility/Pitcher: Kara Amos - Missouri Southern
Utility/Non-Pitcher: Rhomie Bradshaw - Northeastern State
Honorable Mention
Central Missouri: Sadie Parks - Pitcher, Makenzie McAtee - First Base
Central Oklahoma: Shayla Harper - Third Base, Kylee Lynch - Pitcher, Amelya Huggins - Catcher, Brighton Gilbert - Shortstop, Taylor McKittrick - Utility/Non-Pitcher
Emporia State: Gabby Biondo - Second Base, Emma Furnish - Outfield, Kerrigan Dixon - Utility/Pitcher
Fort Hays State: Sara Breckbill - Utility/Non-Pitcher
Missouri Southern: Abby Atkin - Pitcher, Makaila Leonhart - Second Base, Yazmin Vargas - Outfield, Adrianna Young - Outfield, Leighton Withers - Utility/Non-Pitcher
Missouri Western: Kaili Hinds - Pitcher, Sydney Rader - Pitcher
Nebraska-Kearney: Katie Gosker - Catcher, Abbie Vodicka - Shortstop, Abbie Jo Gaube - Outfield
Newman: Taylor Ullery - Outfield
Northeastern State: Chloe Bohuslavicky - Designated Player, Alyssia Crick - Catcher, Carly Kelley - Second Base, Anissa Ramos - Shortstop, Addie Elbon - Outfield
Northwest Missouri State: Madison Friest - Catcher
Pittsburg State: Taylor Lambert - Designated Player, Kami Zimmerman - First Base, Kaity Kukowski - Second Base
Rogers State: Jaylan Gibson - Third Base, M'Kayla Hillman - Pitcher
Washburn: Bri Francis - Catcher, Hadley Kerschen - Shortstop