Tigers' Nelson, Breckbill named All-MIAA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Michaelanne Nelson and Sara Breckbill of Fort Hays State received selections to the 2021 All-MIAA Softball Team, released on Wednesday (May 5). Nelson earned second-team honors in the pitching circle, while Breckbill received an honorable mention selection at utility/non-pitcher.

This is the first All-MIAA selection for Nelson who has put together another strong season in the pitching circle for the Tigers. She ranks second in the MIAA in strikeouts with 128 and she leads the conference in strikeouts looking with 46.

Nelson owns the third-best ERA in the conference for pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched at 2.12. She ranks fourth in complete games with 15, which includes two shutouts and a combined shutout where she threw three innings and picked up her only save of the season. She owns an 11-11 record for the season, but navigated several high-stress innings as the Tigers scored just 3.1 runs per game in her 13 conference starts and she allowed one earned run or less in seven of those conference starts.

Though the MIAA did not have an all-conference team in softball in 2020 with the cancelation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nelson also had a strong year in 2020 season when she posted a 1.81 ERA. Since the beginning of the 2020 season, Nelson has put together a 2.00 ERA in 209.2 innings pitched with 214 strikeouts and 6 individual shutouts.

Breckbill receives the third All-MIAA selection of her career and this is the second time she has been recognized in the utility/non-pitcher category. In 2019, she was a first-team selection as utility/non-pitcher and the year prior she was a second-team selection at catcher. Breckbill leads the team in batting average (.341), hits (45), doubles (11), RBIs (27), and on-base percentage (.425) entering the MIAA Tournament. Behind the dish at catcher, she's thrown out runners trying to steal 12 times this season.

2021 All-MIAA Softball Team

Player of the Year: Sydni Hawkins - Missouri Western

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Lexy Dobson - Central Oklahoma, Madison Friest - Northwest Missouri State

Pitcher of the Year: Andrea Morales - Rogers State

Freshman of the Year: Marrit Mead - Washburn

Coach of the Year: Hallie Blackney - Missouri Southern

First Team

Pitcher: Andrea Morales - Rogers State

Pitcher: Paige Petefish - Central Missouri

Catcher: Abigail Taylor - Rogers State

First Base: Elexis Watson - Rogers State

Second Base: Sydni Hawkins - Missouri Western

Shortstop: Josie Tofpi - Missouri Southern

Third Base: Marrit Mead - Washburn

Outfield: Ashlyn Cook - Central Missouri

Outfield: Olivia Daugherty - Northwest Missouri State

Outfield: Bailey Fowler - Central Missouri

Outfield: Hazel Puempel - Central Oklahoma

Designated Player: Ashton Friend - Washburn

Utility/Pitcher: Jaycee Ginter - Washburn

Utility/Non-Pitcher: Emma Hoffart - Missouri Western

Second Team

Pitcher: Michaelanne Nelson - Fort Hays State

Pitcher: Corrina Rivas - Central Oklahoma

Catcher: Ashlynn Williams - Missouri Southern

First Base: Allie Eicher - Central Oklahoma

Second Base: Tarin Dubler - Central Oklahoma

Shortstop: Abbey Fischer - Central Missouri

Third Base: Kaitlyn Weis - Northwest Missouri State

Outfield: Makayla Bowman - Rogers State

Outfield: Carlee Liesch - Nebraska-Kearney

Outfield: Jacee Minter - Central Oklahoma

Designated Player: Danelle Day - Rogers State

Utility/Pitcher: Kara Amos - Missouri Southern

Utility/Non-Pitcher: Rhomie Bradshaw - Northeastern State

Honorable Mention

Central Missouri: Sadie Parks - Pitcher, Makenzie McAtee - First Base

Central Oklahoma: Shayla Harper - Third Base, Kylee Lynch - Pitcher, Amelya Huggins - Catcher, Brighton Gilbert - Shortstop, Taylor McKittrick - Utility/Non-Pitcher

Emporia State: Gabby Biondo - Second Base, Emma Furnish - Outfield, Kerrigan Dixon - Utility/Pitcher

Fort Hays State: Sara Breckbill - Utility/Non-Pitcher

Missouri Southern: Abby Atkin - Pitcher, Makaila Leonhart - Second Base, Yazmin Vargas - Outfield, Adrianna Young - Outfield, Leighton Withers - Utility/Non-Pitcher

Missouri Western: Kaili Hinds - Pitcher, Sydney Rader - Pitcher

Nebraska-Kearney: Katie Gosker - Catcher, Abbie Vodicka - Shortstop, Abbie Jo Gaube - Outfield

Newman: Taylor Ullery - Outfield

Northeastern State: Chloe Bohuslavicky - Designated Player, Alyssia Crick - Catcher, Carly Kelley - Second Base, Anissa Ramos - Shortstop, Addie Elbon - Outfield

Northwest Missouri State: Madison Friest - Catcher

Pittsburg State: Taylor Lambert - Designated Player, Kami Zimmerman - First Base, Kaity Kukowski - Second Base

Rogers State: Jaylan Gibson - Third Base, M'Kayla Hillman - Pitcher

Washburn: Bri Francis - Catcher, Hadley Kerschen - Shortstop