Indian softball finding groove with seven-game win streak

The Hays High softball team is picking up steam at the right time of the season, moving to 12-5 after doubleheader sweeps of Colby and Liberal this week.

The Indians combined for 28 hits on Thursday at Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex against Colby, notching 10-6 and 13-3 victories over the Eagles.

"The girls were hitting the ball pretty solid and putting pressure on them," Hays High coach Erin Wagner said after the Colby games. "I was happy with our outing today."

"As long as you're hitting the ball hard, eventually things are going to happen, whether they make mistakes, or you find holes," she added. "Overall, our swings are looking good."

Hays kept the momentum going on Friday at Liberal, extending its win streak to seven. The Indians took a 1-0 win in Game 1 and a 12-3 victory in the nightcap.

Brenna Schwien helped power the Indians past Colby. She smacked six hits on the day, including the Indians' first home run of the season in Game 1.

"It's not something new for Brenna (to hit homers), it's something she does fairly consistently, but it was a first for this year and it was fun to see the excitement on her face," Wagner said. "If you watch Brenna when she plays, she has a pretty big smile on her face regardless of what's going on. But she lit up pretty big (after the home run), and I think that just let us know that we could play and have some fun today."

Aubree Thomas earned both wins in the circle on Thursday. Wagner credited her freshman pitcher for working out of trouble and delivering solid performances.

"That's something I talked to Aubree about in our postgame conference, how proud I was of her to not let those moments rattle her and just to come back and have confidence in her pitches," Wagner said.

Hays pounded out 17 hits in Game 2, led by a 4-for-4 showing by Schwien. Morgen Berry and Sydney Fagan each had three-hit games while Madison Davis and Lakyn Zimmerman had two hits apiece.

Wagner said a highlight for the Indians was seeing the senior Davis collect her first extra-base hit of the season, delivering a ground-rule double during the second game.

"I was really happy to see Davis get that ground-rule double," Wagner said. "She even showed her guns to everybody. She's a good kid. As a sophomore, she hit a couple home runs on JV, so we knew it was in her, she just had to find it today."

On Friday at Liberal, Thomas allowed just one hit hit and struck out a staggering 16 batters to help the Indians pull out the pitcher's duel.

In Game 2, the Indians put up 17 hits with Berry, Ashlynn Zimmer and Raegan Winter putting up three hits each.

The Indians, who are currently sitting in the No. 6 seed in the Class 5A West Regional standings, will play at the Salina South triangular on Tuesday.

"Getting some wins down the stretch here are going to be really big for us, just to get us in a better spot for regionals and not having to face such tough competition right out of the gate," Wagner said. "If we can get some wins here, it will improve our seeding and maybe get us into a bracket we feel a little bit more comfortable with."