Monarch softball falls twice to Great Bend

The Thomas More Prep-Marian softball team was swept in Thursday's home doubleheader against Great Bend, falling 10-3 and 20-2.

The Monarchs, who fell to 8-8 on the season, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning of the first game on a two-run double by Karli Komarek. Great Bend answered with two runs in the third before taking control with a four-run fourth.

Komarek and Alexa Ryersee each had two hits for the Monarchs in Game 1.

TMP again led 2-0 after two innings of the second game, but the Panthers unleashed 20 unanswered runs, scoring eighth in the third, six in the fourth and six in the fifth.

Jaci VonLintel had two hits in the nightcap for TMP and Sophia Coulter tripled.

The Monarchs will close out the regular season against Russell on Thursday at TM