Hays Daily News

Thomas More Prep-Marian senior golfer Jackson Schulte took fourth on Thursday at the Ellsworth Invitational.

Schulte carded an 86, finishing five shots back of individual champion Easton Fitzpatrick of Larned.

TMP's Pake Dewey joined Schulte in the top 10, placing seventh with a 92.

Russell’s Cole Birky was the runner-up with a 13-over 83.

Ellsworth took the team title with a 366.