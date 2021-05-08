TMP baseball bounces back for split

Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian baseball team split Thursday's doubleheader at Goodland. The Monarchs fell 5-1 in the first game before rallying for a 19-13 win.

TMP trailed 11-2 in Game 2 before exploding for 11 runs in the fifth.

Mason Davison helped ignite the Monarchs' big frame with a two-run double to left field to make it 11-4. Nick Helget then also delivered a two-run double to left, and Griffin Schumacher and Jace Wentling later drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks. The Monarchs plated two more off a wild pitch and a Goodland error before Mark Rack delivered an RBI single to tie it.

Davison then gave the Monarchs the lead with his second double of the inning and came around to score on a wild pitch to make it 13-11.

Wentling, Rack and Davison all had three hits each.

Nicholas Herrman earned the win in relief, allowing six runs (all unearned) on five hits while striking out four and walking three.

In the first game, the Monarchs were held to four hits.

Caden Morgan went six innings on the mound, giving up five runs (four earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

Wentling and Rack had two hits each.

The Monarchs will play at home against Garden City on Tuesday.