FHSU's Hart, Holman win MIAA titles

PITTSBURG — The 12th-ranked Fort Hays State women's track and field team earned a fifth-place finish at the 2021 MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships thanks to a pair of conference champions and seven All-MIAA performances. The Tigers won one conference title, earned three All-MIAA honors and posted five provisional marks on day two Sunday (May 9). Fort Hays State picked up 84 points in the team race, less than 10 points behind third-place Pittsburg State.

On Sunday, Lyric Holman earned 18.5 points for the Tigers on Sunday thanks in large part to a first-place finish in the 100m dash. The sophomore was first across the line in 11.59, winning her second league title to go along with her indoor 60m championship. Holman later placed third in the 200m dash with a time of 24.22, earning another All-MIAA honor.

On Saturday, Alexandra Hart continued her undefeated season in the high jump, placing first to win her second conference title as a true freshman with an oudoor school-record jump of 5-9.75. The mark automatically qualifies Hart for the DII National Championships and is tied for the top mark in Division II this season. Hart was one of two athletes to clear the 5-8.5 bar before winning the title on her third and final attempt at the school-record height. Summer Kragel helped the Tiger team score with a seventh-place finish in the event, clearing a height of 5-4.25.

Holman on Sunday was also on a pair of relay teams that both placed fourth. Taylor Savolt, Holman, Tori Poe and Mattie Rossi opened the day with a fourth-place finish in the 4x100m relay with a time of 47.92 before Holman, Savolt, Emily Salmans and Rossi teamed up at the end of the day to post a time of 3:50.99 in the 4x400m relay race.

In addition to running in both relays, Rossi picked up team points in three other events on Sunday. The sophomore multi-athlete opened the day with a second-place finish in the heptathlon, earning All-MIAA honors with a two-day total of 4,962 points, 22 points shy of her program record. Rossi also ran in the finals of both hurdle races, placing fourth in the 100m hurdles with a provisional time of 14.14 before finishing seventh in the 400m hurdles with a mark of 1:05.45. The Oak Creek, Colo. native finished the day with 17.5 team points.

Savolt also reached double figures in team points after scoring in both relays, the heptathlon and the triple jump. The freshman scored a personal-best 4,609 points in the heptathlon, good for fourth place and improving her provisional mark in the process. She later finished sixth in the triple jump after covering a distance of 38-2.75 on her third attempt.

Laurel Haley reached the finals in the discus before placing ninth with a top toss of 144-10. Abigail Stewart finished 12th in the 5,000m run with a time of 18:06.61, with Brooke Navarro less than three seconds behind in 15th with a mark of 18:09.26. Paris Wolf placed 13th in the triple jump with a mark of 36-4.25.

Missouri Southern won the team title with 145 points.

On Saturday, Laurel Haley picked up All-MIAA honors with her third-place finish in the hammer throw, tossing the implement 182-8 on her sixth and final attempt of the day.

Addie Berens also reached the podium to earn All-MIAA honors, placing third in the javelin throw in her first appearance in the conference championships. The freshman recorded a provisional toss of 150-2 on her second attempt of the day. Rhyann Brown also picked up a team point for the Tigers, placing eighth with a toss of 136-2.

The final All-MIAA performance came in the final event of the day when Abigail Stewart placed third in the 10,000m run. The sophomore completed the race in a personal-best 38:33.08. Brooke Navarro secured four team points for the Tigers with her fifth-place finish in the race, crossing the line in 39:15.10.

The Tigers will send some student-athletes to the Loper Twilight next weekend (May 15-16) before selections for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships are announced on Tuesday, May 18.