Hays High boys track takes second at Salina Central meet

The Hays High boys track and field team placed second in the Salina Central Invitational on Friday while the HHS girls placed eighth.

The Indians claimed three events on the boys side. Trey Adams won the discus, Jaren Kanak won the 100-yard dash and Tucker Veach won pole vault.

Adams' winning discus throw went 174 feet, 1 inch.

"It wasn't too bad, but (Thursday) in practice I threw about 180 and several 175s," Adams said. "This was really good competition with all the 6A schools here."

Adams, who has not qualified for state track before, has lofty goals in the discus.

"I feel it's something I've been good at since my sophomore year, when I threw 163. My goal is to get 184 and go to state and take first," Adams said.

Kanak won the 100 in 10.7. His personal best is 10.61. He took third in the long jump (21-7) and was on the third-place 400-meter relay team (43.28), along with Roy Moroni, Logan Casper and Malik Bah.

Kanak, was scratched from the 200 finals after pulling up with cramps at the end of the relay.

Kanak, who has 10 FBS scholarships offers in football, has captured several first-place medals in the 100, 200, long jump and the 400 relay this season.

"I just do (track) for fun, and to make me faster for football, I guess," Kanak said.

Adams also placed third in the shot put with a toss of 48-3. Gaven Haselhorst was second in the event with a 52-7 1/2.

Veach went 13 feet to win the pole vault for the Indians.

Jordan Dale took second in the high jump, going 6-2.

The Hays High boys finished with 91 points, six back of first-place Buhler.

Re Green led the Hays High girls with a pair of runner-up finishes. She went 35-9 in the triple jump and 17-11 3/4 in the long jump.

The Indians' 3200 relay team of Amelia Jaeger, Avery Winter, Brenlynn Albers and Claire Shippy took third with a 10:31.22.

The Great Bend girls dominated the team standings with 135.50 points.

Up next for the Indians is the Western Athletic Conference meet at Dodge City.