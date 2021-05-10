Hays High sixth at Garden City Invitational

Hays Daily News

GARDEN CITY – The Hays High boys golf team finished sixth in the 36-hole Garden City Invitational split between Buffalo Dunes Golf Course and Southwind Country Club Saturday.

Jason Krannawitter tied for 14th with a 164, shooting a 10-over par 82 at Buffalo Dunes and a 9-over par 82 at Southwind. Braden Hoskins placed 19th with an 87 at Buffalo Dunes and an 80 at Southwind for a 167.

Garden City won the team title and Dodge City's Davan Smith won the individual title with a 139.