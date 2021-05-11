FHSU women's basketball signs UMKC transfer Lauren West

FHSU Sports Information

Fort Hays State head women's basketball coach Tony Hobson has announced the signing of Lauren West, a Division I transfer from Missouri-Kansas City. West will join the Tigers as a redshirt-sophomore in the fall of 2021.

West, a highly-touted recruit out of Millard North High School in Omaha, Neb., appeared in 30 games over the last two seasons with the Roos. She scored 64 points with UMKC, including a career-high 10 points earlier this season at Western Illinois (1/15/21). The 5-11 guard hit 13 shots from behind the 3-point line and poked away 11 steals over the last two years.

West was one of the top recruits coming out of the state of Nebraska in 2019, earning numerous All-State honors in her time as a Mustang. She helped Millard North win the Nebraska Class A title in 2019, totaling 31 points and 13 rebounds in the state title game and her final high school contest. The Mustangs also reached the state tournament in her junior season (2018). West averaged 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game as a senior while hitting 42 percent from behind the arc.

West earned first team All-Super State honors from The Lincoln Journal Star after her senior season and was a second team All-USA Nebraska Girls Basketball selection by the USA TODAY. She also earned all-state honors as a sophomore and junior in addition to multiple All-Metro honors from the Omaha World-Herald. She also earned multiple Academic All-State honors.