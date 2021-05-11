Hays High softball falls twice in Salina

Hays Daily News

The Hays High softball team dropped both games in Tuesday's triangular at Salina South, taking a 14-4 loss to South and a 7-2 loss to Salina Central.

The Indians saw their seven-game win steak snapped with the South loss. The Central loss dropped them to 12-7 on the season.

Hays scored three runs in the third to take a 4-3 lead in the South game. Morgen Berry and Brenna Schwien had back-to-back RBI singles, and Sydney Fagan's RBI groundout put the Indians in front.

However, the Cougars scored 11 runs unanswered, including a seven-run fourth frame. They forced the run rule in the fifth.

Hays High freshman pitcher Aubree Thomas gave up 10 earned runs on 15 hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Against Central, the Mustangs led 4-2 after two innings. The scored stayed the same until Central added a run in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Hays High had seven hits in the second game. Madyson Sennett went 2 for 3, and Berry had a double.

Thomas gave up four earned runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and no walks in Game 2.

The Indians will play a single game at Garden City on Thursday to conclude the regular season.