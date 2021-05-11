Tiger men add Youngstown State transfer

FHSU Sports Information

Fort Hays State men's basketball announced the addition of Geoff Hamperian for the 2021-22 season. Hamperian, native of Morgantown, West Virginia, is a transfer from Youngstown State University where he played for three seasons. He is a 6-foot, 4-inch guard.

Hamperian played in a total of 55 games at Youngstown State. In 2020-21, he played in 25 games. He scored a season-high 11 points at Northern Kentucky and pulled down a season-high seven rebounds at Robert Morris. In 2019-20 he scored in double figures three times with 14 points as his season high against North Carolina Central. Hamperian scored a total of 137 points for the Penguins, while shooting 47.7 percent beyond the 3-point line. He was a 44.1 percent shooter for YSU overall.

Hamperian was a three-time all-conference selection at University High School, scoring 980 career points. He averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game his senior year.