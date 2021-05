Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian golf team put three in the top of the Mel Schremmer Phillipsburg Invitational on Monday.

Jackson Schulte led the Monarchs with an 80 to place fourth. Landon Rozean was fifth with an 82 and Pake Dewey was ninth with an 86.

Ellis' Brady Frickey took the individual title with a 7-over 75.

Schulte and Rozean took first in the two-man standings.