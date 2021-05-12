FHSU women's basketball adds UNO transfer Kia Wilson

FHSU Sports Information

Fort Hays State head women's basketball coach Tony Hobson has announced the signing of Kia Wilson, a Division I transfer from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Wilson will join the Tigers with three years of eligibility beginning in the fall of 2021.

A Manhattan, Kan. native, Wilson appeared in 39 games in two seasons as a Maverick, averaging 4.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. A 6-1 forward, Wilson scored in double figures six times, including a career-best 13 points at Purdue-Fort Wayne as a freshman (2/22/20). She corralled at least five rebounds nine times, including a personal-best nine in her hometown at K-State (11/8/19).

Kia, pronounced KI-ah, accumulated 174 points, 106 rebounds, 16 assists, 23 blocks and 12 steals in her time at Nebraska-Omaha. She hit 47.6 percent of her shots (69-of-145).

Wilson was a four-year letterwinner at Manhattan High School before graduating in 2019. She averaged 13.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game as a senior, going on to earn numerous honors, including first team all-conference, second team Class 6A All-State, KBCA All-Star status and all-tournament team recognition at the Hays City Shootout. Wilson concluded her high school career ranked fifth all-time in scoring and rebounding, second all-time in blocks and as the record holder for field goal percentage at MHS.

She helped the Indians win the Kansas Class 6A State Championship in 2017 as a sophomore in addition to a pair of sub-state championships and multiple Centennial League titles. She was an honorable mention Kansas Class 6A State all-tournament team selection as a sophomore and junior. Other honors include Mid-America Classic all-tournament team as a junior, Hays City Shootout all-tournament team honors as a sophomore and all-Flint Hills second team honors as a sophomore.

Wilson also lettered in volleyball, earning Kansas Volleyball Association All-Academic first team honors. She was a member of the National Honor Society while earning multiple academic honors, including the distinguished junior class athlete award and being named KMAN Student-Athlete of the Week as a sophomore. Wilson was high school teammates with former Tiger Madison Mittie for one season at MHS.