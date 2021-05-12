Four Tigers earn All-MIAA baseball honors

FHSU Sports Information

Four players from the Fort Hays State baseball team were listed on the 2021 All-MIAA honoree roster, announced Wednesday (May 12) by the league office. Drake Angeron, Jacob Bouzide, Jacob Ensz and Grant Schmidt all earned honorable mention All-MIAA status for their performance during the 2021 season.

Drake Angeron led the team with a .341 batting average while tying for the team lead with 43 base hits. The redshirt-sophomore scored 24 runs and drove in 10 RBI while swiping a team-high 12 bases, eighth-most in the MIAA. He also led the team with 14 multi-hit games, including six-straight games with two or more hits early in the season. The right fielder was one of the toughest players in the conference to strike out, going down on strikes just 11 times in 126 at bats, the fourth-best rate in the MIAA. Angeron recorded three outfield assists while converting on 58 putouts.

Jacob Bouzide earned honorable mention honors at the utility position after starting games at three different positions - second base, third base and center field. The redshirt-junior finished the year batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .383 thanks to 13 walks. He tied for second on the team with five doubles while hitting two home runs. Bouzide scored 24 runs and drove in 23 RBI while appearing in 34 games and starting 33. He had a team-best six hits in a win over Missouri Western (4/9/21) when he went 6-for-6 with two RBI and three runs scored, the most hits for a Tiger in a single game since 2005.

Jacob Ensz was the top arm out of the Tiger bullpen all season, collecting six saves on the year, third-most in the conference and 14th-most in Division II. He led the Tigers with 18 appearances, tossing 30.1 innings of relief. The redshirt-junior struck out 31 batters, averaging 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, second-best on the team amongst qualified pitchers. He earned a pair of saves on back-to-back days against Northwest Missouri State, tossing four innings of scoreless relief in the series (4/17-18/21). He finished his career with eight saves over the last two years, tied for 10th most in program history.

Grant Schmidt led the Tigers offensively for much of the year, leading the team with 11 home runs, 12 doubles, two triples, 43 hits, 37 runs, 29 RBI, 92 total bases, a .676 slugging percentage and a .408 on-base percentage. He ranked sixth in the league in slugging percentage, eighth in home runs, 10th in doubles, 10th in runs scored and 11th in total bases. The left fielder had 13 multi-hit games and a team-high nine multi-RBI games in addition to the longest hitting streak on the team of 11 games. He finished the year in style, batting 7-for-11 with six extra-base hits in the final series of the season against Newman (5/7-8/21).