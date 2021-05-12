Hays High golf takes third at Liberal; Jason Krannawitter earns first-team WAC honors

Hays Daily News

Senior Jason Krannawitter's top-10 finish led the way for the Hays High golf team in Tuesday's Liberal Invitational at Willow Tree Golf Course.

Krannawitter carded a 74 to place sixth and help the Indians take third as a team in their last meet before regionals. Garden City won the team title with a 295, four shots better than Great Bend. The Indians had a team score of 327.

Krannawitter earned a first-team spot on the All-Western Athletic Conference team, which was announced after Tuesday's tournament.

Hays High sophomore Braden Hoskins was honorable mention on the WAC team. He placed 12th for the Indians on Tuesday with a 79.

HHS senior Weston Hoskins was 13th with an 80, while sophomores Landen Clark (94) and Ashton Bickle (95) were 19th and 20th, respectively.

Hays High finished third in the final WAC team standings behind team champion Garden City and second-place Great Bend.

Garden City's Theo Juhl is the WAC player of the year and Garden City's Trenton Specht is coach of the year.

Krannawitter was joined on the All-WAC first team by Garden City's Juhl, Great Bend's Cole Streck, Dodge City's Devan Smith and Cooper Scheck and Garden City's Jack Koskal.

Joining Braden Hoskins as honorable mention selections were Great Bend's Brantley Baldwin, Garden City's Cayden Cundiff, Great Bend's Scot Heilman, Garden City's Aaron Allen and Great Bend's Cale Dunekack.

Streck won the Liberal Invitational with a 69, followed by 71s from Garden City's Aaron Allen and Great Bend's Brantley Baldwin.

The Indians will be in the Salina South Class 5A regional Monday at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Liberal Invitational Invitational

May 11, 2021

At Willow Tree G.C. Par 36-36-72

Jason Krannnawitter 76 6th place medalist

Braden Hoskins 79 12th place

Weston Hoskins 80 13th place

Landen Clark 94 19th place

Ashton Bickle 95 20th place

Skylar Zimmerman 98 22nd place

Kai Shaffer 105 tie 24th place

Team Finish

Place: School: Score:

1. Garden City 295

2. Great Bend 299

3. Hays High 327

3. Dodge City 365

5. Liberal 408

Top 10 Medalists

Place: Name: School: Score:

1. Cole Streck Great Bend 69

2. Aaron Allen Garden City 71

3. Brantley Baldwin Great Bend 71

4. Theo Juhl Garden City 72

5. Davan Smith Dodge City 73

6. Jason Krannawitter Hays High 74

7. Cayden Cundiff Garden City 75

8. Cooper Scheck Dodge City 76

Scott Heilman Great Bend 76

10. Jack Koskal Garden City 77

Mason Vigil Garden City 77

FINAL WAC TEAM RESULTS

1. Garden City

2. Great Bend

3. Hays High

4. Dodge City

5. Liberal

ALL W.A.C. FIRST TEAM SCHOOL YEAR

1. Theo Juhl Garden City 11

2. Cole Streck Great Bend 12

3. Davan Smith Dodge City 12

4. Cooper Scheck Dodge City 11

5. Jason Krannawitter Hays High 12

6. Jack Koskal Garden City 11

HONORABLE MENTION SCHOOL YEAR

1. Brantley Baldwin Great Bend 12

2. Cayden Cundiff Garden City 12

3. Scott Heilman Great Bend 11

4. Aaron Allen Garden City 11

5. Braden Hoskins Hays High 10

6. Cal Dunekack Great Bend 12

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Theo Juhl – Garden City

COACH OF THE YEAR: Trenton Specht – Garden City