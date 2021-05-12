Monarch softball drops two slugfests at Garden City

Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian softball team was one the wrong end of two slugfests at Garden City on Tuesday, falling 12-11 and 19-16 on the road. The second game was called after five innings because of darkness.

TMP scored the game's last six runs in the first game and crept within a run in the seventh after a three-run homer from Sophia Coulter with two outs. But Garden got the final out to end it.

Emilee Augustine clubbed two home runs in a 4-for-4 effort at the plate, driving in five runs. Coulter had two hits while Kyleigh Allen and Hannah Garcia had two apiece.

Coulter also homered in the second game for the Monarchs.

Garden City won despite committing nine errors in the second game.

Allen had three hits in the second game while Halle Dreiling, Augustine and Garcia each had two.

The Monarchs will close out the regular season Thursday at home against Russell.