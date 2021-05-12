TMP rallies come up short vs. Garden City

The Thomas More Prep-Marian baseball saw rallies in both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against Garden City come up short, falling 7-6 and 5-2 to the Buffaloes at TMP.

The Monarchs (8-10) dug themselves a 7-0 hole in the first game. They scored the game's next six runs and had the tying run on base in the seventh before a double play ended the game.

TMP trailed 5-0 heading to the bottom of the seventh of the nightcap. A hit by Nicholas Herrman followed by two Garden City throwing errors resulted in two runs. The Monarchs then loaded the bases but the game ended with a strikeout.

In the first game, Garden got on the board with a run in the second and put up three-run frames in both the third and fourth innings.

TMP fought back with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Monarchs had just one hit in the frame but drew six walks and took advantage of three wild pitches, an error and two balks.

The Monarchs tacked on another run in the fifth to make it 7-6. They had a chance to tie in the sixth but Garden threw out a runner at the plate.

Herrman was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the seventh, but Garden pitcher Caleb Wiese coaxed a pop-up before rolling up a 4-6-3 double play to end it.

TMP starter Jace Wentling went 4.2 innings, allowing seven runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Bryce Conner tossed a scoreless 2.1 frames, giving up one hit and one walk. The Monarchs were out-hit 12-4.

In the second game, Garden scored one in the first and four in the fourth, aided by two TMP errors.

Just one of the Buffaloes' five runs were earned. Starter Caden Morgan went 2.1 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with three walks. Rack pitched 1.1 innings and gave up four runs but all were unearned. He allowed two hits and three walks. Herrman worked 3.1 innings without giving up a hit or a walk.

Wentling and Rack each had two hits in Game 2.

TMP will close out the regular season on Thursday at home against Russell.