Coulter leads Monarchs to sweep

The Thomas More Prep-Marian softball team closed out the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Russell/Victoria on Thursday at TMP.

TMP senior Sophia Coulter had a huge day at the plate, going 6-for-7 with two home runs and three doubles while driving in 10.

Protecting a one-run lead in the seventh inning of the first game, TMP pitcher Madison Augustine worked a perfect frame to finish out her complete game.

Madison Augustine, Emilee Augustine and Jaci VonLintel each had two hits in Game 1.

Madison Augustine also earned the win in the circle in Game 2.

In the second game, Coulter went 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three doubles. She drove in eight. Kyleigh Allen added three hits while VonLintel had two doubles.

The Monarchs will play Beloit to open the 3A regional on Monday at Larned.