Ellis wins MCL golf tourney

Hays Daily News

The Ellis golf team claimed a Mid-Continent League championship on Thursday at the Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course.

The Railers finished with a team score of 364, edging Hoxie by two strokes.

Hoxie's Ashton Dowell fired a 7-over par 74 to win the tournament by two shots over Plainville's Parker Krob. Russell's Cole Birky (83), Oakley's Ian Fink (84) and Hill City's Dylan Budig (87) rounded out the top five.

Jackson Schulte (87) finished sixth after tiebreakers to lead Thomas More Prep-Marian, while Landon Rozean placed 10th. The Monarchs were sixth as a team.

Ellis placed three in the top 15 — Brady Frickey (seventh with an 87), Austin Carrol (11th with a 90) Mason Gottschalk (13th with a 92) and Kaishen Brack (15th with a 95).

TMP will host a Class 3A regional starting at 9 a.m. Monday at Smoky Hill Country Club.